Samsung ‘Best Days’ Valentine’s Day Sale: Flat Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+; cashback offers and more

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’ve been looking for a smartphone to gift your special someone, Samsung is offering an interesting deal on its flagship smartphones. The company has announced “Best Days” offer on both Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones, where you can get upfront discount, cashback, and bundled offer discount on Galaxy Watch. Here’s a look at the offers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal

The Galaxy Note 9 8GB RAM with 512GB storage model was launched for Rs 84,900, but after Rs 7,000 flat cashback, you can get it for Rs 77,900. There is additional cashback of Rs 8,000 for HDFC bank credit and debit card users, which will bring the price down to Rs 69,900.

In case you don’t have an HDFC bank credit or debit card, you can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 on the upgrade offer. As a part of the offer, the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will be available for Rs 58,900, whereas the 8GB RAM with 512GB variant will be available for Rs 68,900.

That’s not all; on buying the Galaxy Note 9, users can buy the Galaxy Watch (42mm) for just Rs 9,999. The smartwatch is regularly priced at Rs 24,990, which means you can get a discount of Rs 14,991.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

Samsung Galaxy S9+ deal

The Galaxy S9+ is also getting a discount of Rs 7,000 after which the 64GB variant will be available for Rs 57,900. The 128GB model can be availed for Rs 61,900, whereas the 256GB storage model will be up for grabs at Rs 65,900. HDFC bank cashback on Galaxy S9+ is of Rs 6,000, which brings down the effective cost to Rs 51,900 for base mode, Rs 55,900 for 128GB variant, and Rs 59,900 for the top-end variant.

Just like the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy S9+ also has an upgrade bonus offer of Rs 9,000 for those who don’t have HDFC bank credit or debit card. You can give your old smartphone and get a new Galaxy S9+ for Rs 56,900 for the 256GB variant, 128GB variant for Rs 52,900 and 64GB model for Rs 48,900.