Samsung ‘Big TV’ Festival sale: Buyers to get free Galaxy Tab A7 tablet with premium TVs

Samsung Big TV Festival sale will last till January 31 on the Samsung India website and all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

Samsung is currently hosting a Big TV Festival sale in India on its official website. During this ongoing sale, buyers will get up to 20 percent cashback, EMI as low as Rs 1,990 and a warranty of up to 2 years on select Samsung TVs. This sale will last till January 31. These offers will also be valid at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country. Also Read - Fossil working to bring Alexa support to its smartwatches before Wear OS 3

Samsung Big TV Festival sale offers

As per the company, buyers purchasing 55-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs and UHD TVs will get “assured gifts”. If a customer purchases 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs, they will get a free Soundbar worth Rs 94,990.

During the sale, on the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 65-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TV and 65-inch and 55-inch QLED TVs, buyers will get the Galaxy A7 LTE Tab worth Rs 21,999 as a gift.

Additionally, if you are purchasing Samsung’s 55-inch and above the premium range of televisions during this sale, you can avail of up to 20 percent cashback and extended warranty offers coupled with easy EMI options starting as low as Rs 1,990.

According to Samsung, Samsung QLED TVs will come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Consumers will also get a one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.

“With the growing popularity of in-home entertainment, the demand for large screen TVs is surging. With a host of differentiated content being consumed on TVs, premium viewing and audio experience is one of the key drivers in adoption of larger screen televisions. We at Samsung are certain that the Big TV Festival will delight our consumers who are looking at welcoming the New Year by upgrading their homes with premium TVs,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 6:24 PM IST

Best Sellers