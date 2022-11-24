Check top deals on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

Samsung is hosting Black Friday Black Friday sale on its official website in India today. As a part of the Black Friday sale, Samsung is offering discounts on the purchase of a host of smartphones and accessories including the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip3, the Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds2 among others. In addition to this, the company is also offering combo offers as a part of which, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Flip4 along with Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 along with the Galaxy Watch4 at discounted prices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE might come with LCD panel, S pen and more

As far as the top offers are concerned, Samsung is offering up to 20 percent instant bank cashback on purchases of smartphones, smart TVs and accessories during the Black Friday sales. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to Rs 4,500 off on shop app purchase and up to Rs 10,000 additional cashback on the purchases made by HDFC Bank card owners among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Geekbench listing hints at Dimensity 700 chipset and more

So, here are the top deals and discounts that buyers can opt for during the Samsung Black Friday Sale: Also Read - Samsung to introduce Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

Top deals on Samsung’s Black Friday Sale

— During its Black Friday Sale, Samsung is offering a combination of the the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra coupled with the Galaxy Watch4 at the price of Rs 1,09,999. As a part of the combination offer, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for Rs 99,999 while the Galaxy Watch4 will be available for Rs 2,999. Separately, the Galaxy Watch4 starts at Rs 23,999.

— Similarly, the combination that includes a 128+8GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip4 that costs Rs 80,999 and the 42mm variant Galaxy Watch4 Classic that costs Rs 31,999 will be available for Rs 89,999. Samsung said that it is offering the Galaxy Watch4 at a discounted price of Ts 2,999.

— Samsung is also offering another combo offer as a part of which, interested buyers will be able to get the 8+256 GB variant of the Galaxy A73 for Rs 40,999 and the 8+128GB variant of the device for Rs 37,999. Additionally, buyers will also get Galaxy Buds2 that cost Rs 6,990 at a price of Rs 1,999. Additionally, they will also get Rs 2,000 as exchange bonus.

— Samsung is also offering discounts on the purchase of the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone, which is available for Rs 18,499 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant during the ongoing sale.

— For budget buyers, Samsung offering the 64GB variant of the Galaxy F13 at a price of Rs 10,499. Sans the sale, it costs Rs 14,999.