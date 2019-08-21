comscore Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Check out deals on Galaxy smartphones
Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Check out deals on Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, The Frame TV and more

Samsung Blue Fest 2019 offers up to 15 percent off on Galaxy M-series smartphones. Here is a look at top deals on Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 and other devices.

  Published: August 21, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Samsung Blue Fest 2019 is now live on the Korean company’s website. The sale is being held from August 20 to August 26, where customers get up to 15 percent off on smartphones. There is also up to 45 percent off on electronics and 55 percent off on audio devices. Apart from the discount, there is also flat 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Offers

During the seven day sale on Samsung‘s website, customers get flat 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank Credit Cards. There is also up to Rs 1,500 cashback using Amazon Pay balance. Those shopping during the sale will also get vouchers worth up to Rs 15,000. There is also an offer from Oyo where consumers get up to Rs 10,000 off on hotel bookings in India. Samsung has announced offers on mobiles, televisions, accessories and Harman & JBL. Here is a look at deals available during the sale.

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Offers on Samsung Galaxy M-series

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M10 with 3GB RAM for Rs 7,990. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1,300 from its launch price as part of the sale. The Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM are available for Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy M30 is available for Rs 13,390 while the 4GB RAM variant is discounted to Rs 16,990.

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Offers on televisions

Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame 4K UHD TV is getting a discount of Rs 13,901 during the sale. The TV is now available for Rs 1,19,999. The 55-inch 4K UHD TV is available for Rs 59,990. Samsung’s 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 36,990 with two years warranty. Other offers include 43-inch UHD LED Smart TV for Rs 39,990 and 32-inch HD Ready LED TV for Rs 14,990.

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Offers on accessories

Samsung Galaxy Fit in yellow color is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 and is available for Rs 2,490. The Gear Sport and Gear IconX are available for Rs 22,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively. The Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Fit (Silver) and Galaxy Watch Active are available for Rs 22,990, Rs 8,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.

Samsung Blue Fest 2019: Offers on Harman and JBL

During the sale, JBL Go 2 and JBL Flip 4 are available for Rs 2,063 and Rs 7,019 respectively. The JBL Clip 3 is getting 48 percent off and is available for Rs 2,339. The Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus wireless speaker is available for 7,499, a discount of 58 percent. The Harman Kardon Esquire 2 is available for Rs 6,999.

  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 12:59 PM IST

