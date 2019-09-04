comscore Samsung Blue Fest starts on September 5: Check out top deals
Samsung Blue Fest starts on September 5: Check out offers on Galaxy M-series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10+, Smart TVs and more

Samsung has announced another edition of its Blue Fest starting September 5. The sale will see discounts on Galaxy M-series and exchange offers on Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones

  Published: September 4, 2019 2:09 PM IST
Samsung has announced another edition of Blue Fest, an eight day sale on its website. The new edition of Samsung Blue Fest is being held from September 5 to September 12. During the sale, customers will be able to avail discounts up to 55 percent on Samsung smartphones. There will also be discounts on televisions, home appliances, smart watches and accessories. During the promotional sale, there will also be discounts on audio products from Harman Kardon and JBL with attractive offers.

Samsung Blue Fest: Other Offers

Samsung has confirmed that there will be 10 percent Mobikwik supercash up to Rs 2,000 during the sale. There is also MakeMyTrip vouchers with up to 25 percent discount on travel and stay bookings. Other offers include Oyo vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000. Like other companies, Samsung is also offering bumped up exchange offers on Samsung smartphones. We might see these devices being offered at the same price or at further discount during the sale.

Samsung Blue Fest: Offers on smartphones

During the last edition of Blue Fest, Samsung offered a discount of Rs 1,300 on the Galaxy M10. The model with 3GB RAM was made available for Rs 7,990. The Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM was available for Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy M30 was available for Rs 13,390 and the 4GB RAM variant was available for Rs 16,990.

Samsung has also confirmed that Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy A80 will be available with exchange offers. The Galaxy Note 10 is available for Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy Note 10+ is available starting at Rs 79,999. The Galaxy S10+ is available for Rs 73,900 with 128GB storage. Other offers include the new Smart 7-in-1 32-inch TV for Rs 17,990. Samsung is promising up to 65 percent on new Infinity series earphones from Harman Kardon.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
