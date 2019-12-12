E-commerce giant, Flipkart, is hosting the Samsung Carnival sale between December 12 and December 14. During the three day sale period, there will be interesting discounts on mid-range and premium flagship smartphones. Buyers can also avail flat Rs 6,000 cashback on using ICICI Bank cards on no cost EMI transactions on buying select phones. Besides regular exchange offers will also be applicable. Some of the top smartphones with interesting deals include Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A50 and more.

Top Samsung Carnival sale deals

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 with a triple rear camera setup, 25-megapixel front camera, and an in-display sensor was launched at Rs 19,990 in February this year. It has now got a price cut and will be available at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Exchange offer up to Rs 10,800 is also available.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus

Last year’s flagship models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus may be old, and could likely get their last major Android OS upgrade. However, for someone who wants a flagship phone with QHD+ display, wireless charging, and good cameras, these could be good options. The Galaxy S9 will be available for just Rs 27,999. The Plus model, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10-series

The Galaxy S10-series smartphones were launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 55,900. After price cuts, the smartphones now start at Rs 47,990 for the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 60,999, whereas the Galaxy S10 Plus model is available starting at Rs 70,600. ICICI Bank credit and debit card Rs 6,000 cashback on no cost EMI is also applicable. The cashback amount will be credited to customer account before April 1, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series

The Galaxy Note 10 series comprises of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Prices for the same start at Rs 69,999 for the Note 10, and Rs 79,999 for the Plus model. Exchange offers up to Rs 10,800, and ICICI Bank Rs 6,000 cashback on no cost EMI is also applicable.

Samsung Carnival: Other deals

Besides, there are deals on other smartphone deals you can avail at Samsung Carnival. The Galaxy A50s will be available starting Rs 19,999. The Galaxy A30s will be available for Rs 15,999, the Galaxy A20s is available for Rs 11,999, whereas the Galaxy A70s can be bought for Rs 28,999. Even the Galaxy A70 is available for Rs 23,990, and the Galaxy A50 6GB model will set you back by Rs 17,990.