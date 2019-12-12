comscore Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: A look at top deals on smartphones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Deals on Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10 and more
News

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Deals on Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10 and more

Deals

Flipkart is hosting Samsung Carnival sale where you can get deals on Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A50 smartphones among others.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 10:56 AM IST
samsung galaxy a50 review triple cameras

E-commerce giant, Flipkart, is hosting the Samsung Carnival sale between December 12 and December 14. During the three day sale period, there will be interesting discounts on mid-range and premium flagship smartphones. Buyers can also avail flat Rs 6,000 cashback on using ICICI Bank cards on no cost EMI transactions on buying select phones. Besides regular exchange offers will also be applicable. Some of the top smartphones with interesting deals include Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A50 and more.

Top Samsung Carnival sale deals

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 with a triple rear camera setup, 25-megapixel front camera, and an in-display sensor was launched at Rs 19,990 in February this year. It has now got a price cut and will be available at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Exchange offer up to Rs 10,800 is also available.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus

Last year’s flagship models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus may be old, and could likely get their last major Android OS upgrade. However, for someone who wants a flagship phone with QHD+ display, wireless charging, and good cameras, these could be good options. The Galaxy S9 will be available for just Rs 27,999. The Plus model, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: Better than ever

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: Better than ever

Samsung Galaxy S10-series

The Galaxy S10-series smartphones were launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 55,900. After price cuts, the smartphones now start at Rs 47,990 for the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 60,999, whereas the Galaxy S10 Plus model is available starting at Rs 70,600. ICICI Bank credit and debit card Rs 6,000 cashback on no cost EMI is also applicable. The cashback amount will be credited to customer account before April 1, 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review: The compact flagship to beat in 2019

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review: The compact flagship to beat in 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series

The Galaxy Note 10 series comprises of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Prices for the same start at Rs 69,999 for the Note 10, and Rs 79,999 for the Plus model. Exchange offers up to Rs 10,800, and ICICI Bank Rs 6,000 cashback on no cost EMI is also applicable.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

Samsung Carnival: Other deals

Besides, there are deals on other smartphone deals you can avail at Samsung Carnival. The Galaxy A50s will be available starting Rs 19,999. The Galaxy A30s will be available for Rs 15,999, the Galaxy A20s is available for Rs 11,999, whereas the Galaxy A70s can be bought for Rs 28,999. Even the Galaxy A70 is available for Rs 23,990, and the Galaxy A50 6GB model will set you back by Rs 17,990.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 10:56 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

2.4

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

News

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020

Gaming

Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: A look at top deals

Deals

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: A look at top deals
Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

News

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera
Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Max M1 series prices slashed
Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64-मेगापिक्सल मेन कैमरा, डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Xioami ने लॉन्च की नई अलार्म क्लॉक, ब्लूटूथ के जरिए फोन से हो सकती है कनेक्ट

boAt Stone 200A स्मार्ट स्पीकर एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में 1,499 रुपये में लॉन्च

Vivo U20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल में बिक्री के लिए आएगा, 1 हजार रुपये सस्ता ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi के फोल्डेबल फोन का डिजाइन होगा Moto Razr 2019 जैसा

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
News
Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

News

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera
Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

News

Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone