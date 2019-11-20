Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Discount on Galaxy A50, and others

Samsung Carnival, the three day sale on Samsung smartphones, is now official. The sale will be held from November 21 to November 23 on Flipkart. During the sale, the Korean smartphone maker will offer deals and discounts on Galaxy A-series, Galaxy S-series and the Galaxy Note series. There will be discount on newly launched Galaxy Note 10 as well during the sale. After facing strong competition from Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung has revamped its product portfolio. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones during the three day sale.

Samsung Galaxy A50 with 4GB RAM at Rs 14,999

One of the big discounts will be available on the Galaxy A50 during Samsung Carnival on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy A50, which launched at Rs 21,000, will be available for Rs 14,999. The Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Full HD display, Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera, under display fingerprint sensor, Android Pie and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 27,999, Galaxy S9+ at Rs 34,999

With Galaxy S11 just months away from launch, the two-year-old Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting huge discounts in the country. During the sale on Flipkart, the Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 27,999 while the Galaxy S9+ is available for Rs 34,999. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, Quad HD+ display, up to 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series with cashback

During Samsung Carnival on Flipkart, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are available with flat Rs 6,000 cashback. The cashback is applicable only on no cost EMI transaction through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The Galaxy Note 10 is available for Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy Note 10+ is available for Rs 79,999. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch display, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both models are powered by Exynos 9825 SoC and feature a triple rear cameras and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy Note 10 packs a 3,500mAh battery while the Note 10+ has a larger 4,500mAh battery.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 series with cashback

The Galaxy S10 series is also available with cashback during the Samsung Carnival on Flipkart. The Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 50,100 while the Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 61,900. The Galaxy S10+ comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 69,900. All the three models are available either in prism black or prism white color options. Additionally, customers can also avail no cost EMI and exchange benefits on these devices.

Other deals on Samsung smartphones

Apart from the above mentioned deals, the Samsung Carnival will also see discounts, offers on other Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Galaxy A50s will be available from Rs 19,999 while Galaxy A30s will be available for Rs 15,999. The Galaxy A20s and Galaxy A70s will be available from Rs 11,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. The Galaxy A70 with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 24,990 while Galaxy A50 is available for Rs 18,990. The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A20 will be available for purchase at Rs 13,990 and Rs 10,290 respectively.