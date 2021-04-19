comscore Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone
News

Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone

Deals

Samsung Days Sale ends today: Grab best deals on Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M12, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Pro, and more.

Samsung-Galaxy-M51-1

Samsung Days Sale, the four-day consumer electronics sale will be ending today. Samsung hosted the sale on its dedicated website Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets on April 16. As part of the sale, the tech giant has offered up to Rs 10,000 cashback offers on purchase via HDFC bank credit or debit cards. Offers are available on select premium and mid-range smartphones including Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 series offers

As per the offers listed on the Samsung website, consumers will be able to grab cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra. For those who purchase either the Galaxy S21+ or the Galaxy S21, they can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The cashback is applicable on purchases made with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards (EMI transactions only). The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is currently listed at Rs 1,05,999 for the 256GB storage model. Buyers can also grab an exchange offer of Rs 67,859 in exchange for their old phone with the new one. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at Rs 76,999 for the 128GB storage model. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Aluminium) or Galaxy Buds Pro at just Rs 990 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

samsung days sale, samsung days sale offers galaxy s21, galaxy s21 offers, galaxy m51 offers, galaxy m12 offers, samsung galaxy tab s7 plus offers, galaxy buds live offers, galaxy buds pro offers, flipkart, amazon, samsung sale, samsung

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12 smartphones are bundling a 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition, buyers will be able to grab Rs 1,000 off on purchases made via the Samsung Shop app. No cost EMI for the Galaxy M51 starts from Rs 4164 a month. As for the Galaxy M12, no-cost EMI starts from Rs 2,082 a month and standard EMI starts from Rs 605 per month.

Besides smartphones, Samsung has also listed cashback offers on tablets and accessories. The Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE model) holds an instant cashback offer of Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank cards. An additional value of Rs 3,000 can also be availed on the exchange of old device. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE) bundles a cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC cards and an exchange value of Rs 5,000. As for the accessories, the South Korean tech giant has offered up to 10 percent instant cashback (with leading bank cards) on Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+ TWS earbuds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone
Deals
Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone
Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip

News

Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Features

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

Features

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

Mobiles

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements

Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits 151st birthday, Russia s first female military surgeon

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Best quad camera phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Is it worth buying?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone

Deals

Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone
Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets up to Rs 10,000 cashback

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets up to Rs 10,000 cashback
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021
Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: How these budget phones compare

News

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: How these budget phones compare
Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Features

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 का नया वेरिएंट होगा लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर

Oppo A54 आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, लीक हुई कीमत और फीचर्स

Google Doodle: कौन हैं Vera Gedroits, जिनकी याद में गूगल ने बनाया डूडल?

Redmi का गेमिंग फोन 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर लिस्ट, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Infinix Note 10 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन Google Play Console पर लिस्ट, सामने आए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend
Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

News

Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip
News
Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip
Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

Mobiles

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27
OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements
Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

News

Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits 151st birthday, Russia s first female military surgeon

News

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits 151st birthday, Russia s first female military surgeon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers