Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone

Samsung Days Sale, the four-day consumer electronics sale will be ending today. Samsung hosted the sale on its dedicated website Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets on April 16. As part of the sale, the tech giant has offered up to Rs 10,000 cashback offers on purchase via HDFC bank credit or debit cards. Offers are available on select premium and mid-range smartphones including Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 series offers

As per the offers listed on the Samsung website, consumers will be able to grab cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra. For those who purchase either the Galaxy S21+ or the Galaxy S21, they can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The cashback is applicable on purchases made with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards (EMI transactions only). The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is currently listed at Rs 1,05,999 for the 256GB storage model. Buyers can also grab an exchange offer of Rs 67,859 in exchange for their old phone with the new one. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at Rs 76,999 for the 128GB storage model. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Aluminium) or Galaxy Buds Pro at just Rs 990 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M12 smartphones are bundling a 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition, buyers will be able to grab Rs 1,000 off on purchases made via the Samsung Shop app. No cost EMI for the Galaxy M51 starts from Rs 4164 a month. As for the Galaxy M12, no-cost EMI starts from Rs 2,082 a month and standard EMI starts from Rs 605 per month.

Besides smartphones, Samsung has also listed cashback offers on tablets and accessories. The Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE model) holds an instant cashback offer of Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank cards. An additional value of Rs 3,000 can also be availed on the exchange of old device. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE) bundles a cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC cards and an exchange value of Rs 5,000. As for the accessories, the South Korean tech giant has offered up to 10 percent instant cashback (with leading bank cards) on Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+ TWS earbuds.