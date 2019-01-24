Samsung Days sale on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A7 and more

Samsung, the second largest smartphone maker in India, is hosting a sale on Flipkart. The Samsung Days sale is being held from January 24 to January 27, and the sale comes just a day after the end of Republic Day sale. During the four day, Samsung is offering discounts on products in its Galaxy J, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Note flagship series. Here is a look at the top deals on Samsung smartphones during the Samsung Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with extra Rs 9,000 off on exchange

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August last year, and is the most premium and powerful smartphone in the Korean company’s lineup right now. During Samsung Days sale, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 67,900, and customers get extra Rs 9,000 off on exchange. Samsung says customers can get up to Rs 23,900 off on exchange and the price is inclusive of extra Rs 5,700 off the retail price. There is also option to get the device with EMIs starting from Rs 2,256 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor. The base model comes with 6GB RAM of RAM and 128GB storage. There is dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy Note 9 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and comes with Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A7 starting at Rs 18,990

Samsung Galaxy A7, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990, received multiple discounts recently. The first triple camera phone from Samsung is now available for Rs 18,990 on Flipkart. There is also option for up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange, and customers can avail EMI option starting at Rs 631 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A9 from Rs 33,990

Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first smartphone with quad-camera setup, is available for Rs 33,990. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 36,990 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is getting a discount of Rs 3,000 during Samsung Days sale. There is up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange and EMI starts from Rs 1,129 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ from Rs 52,900

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ next month, and the company has started discounting the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ around the world. During Samsung Days sale, the Galaxy S9+ is available from Rs 52,900, which is a discount of around 18 percent from its retail price of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S8 for Rs 30,990

During the four day sale, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S8 for Rs 30,990. The device has been discounted from its retail price of Rs 49,990, and customers can avail no cost EMI starting at Rs 3,444 per month. There is also up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange on the Galaxy S8 on Flipkart.

Other deals on Samsung smartphones

During the Samsung Days sale, Flipkart is offering the Galaxy On6, Galaxy On8 and Galaxy On Max, which are online exclusive smartphones, at discount. The Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs 9,990 while the Galaxy On8 and Galaxy On Max will be available for Rs 12,990 and 10,990 respectively. The Galaxy J4 Plus, Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J6 Plus are priced at Rs 8,490, Rs 10,490 and Rs 12,990 respectively.