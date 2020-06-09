Samsung is hosting the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart starting today. The sale will offer discounts and deals on popular Samsung smartphones across all price segments. Deals include Rs 4000 instant cashback on certain phones with HDFC cards. Starting today, the sale will go on till June 12, 2020. Here are some of the best deals you fill find during the Samsung Days Flipkart sale. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A (2021) series could feature support for wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

The Samsung Galaxy S20 8GB/128GB starts at Rs 70,499. Flipkart is now offering no-cost EMI starting at Rs 5,875, and Rs 4,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards. There is also Samsung Care+ membership for Rs 2,499.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 8GB/128GB starts at Rs 77,999. The phone now has no-cost EMI starting at Rs 6,500 and also has the Rs 4,000 instant cashback offer on HDFC cards. There is also Samsung Care+ membership for Rs 2,499.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12GB/128GB starts at Rs 97,999. Users who purchase the phone get a no-cost EMI offer starting at Rs 8,167. The S20 Ultra also has the Rs 4,000 HDFC instant cashback and the Samsung Care+ membership at Rs 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8GB/128GB is available starting at Rs 42,999. There is no-cost EMI offer available on the phone starting at Rs 3,583. Users will also get Rs 4,000 instant cashback on using HDFC credit and debit cards. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8GB/512GB variant is available at Rs 47,999. This variant has no-cost EMI offer starting from Rs 4,000. There is a Rs 2,500 instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A-series

The Samsung Galaxy A71 8GB/128GB is priced at Rs 32,999 and has no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,667. The Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB/128GB is priced at Rs 25,250 and has no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,806. The Samsung Galaxy A31 6GB/128GB is priced at Rs 21,999 and has no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,444.

The Flipkart Samsung Days offers also extent to many other phones including the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Meanwhile, Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy M01 and M11 entry-level smartphones will also go on sale today at 12 pm.

