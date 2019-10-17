Samsung Diwali Sale: A look at smartphone and smart TV deals

Diwali is just around the corner, which is also when people shop for smartphones, laptops, TVs and other home appliances. Samsung Diwali Sale kicks off today (October 16) and will go on till October 25. During this sale period, you can avail up to 60 percent off on electronic appliances, smartphones, smart TVs and more.

Buyers can avail up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. No cost EMI options will also be available. Buyers can also get up to 25 percent off on Here is a look at the deals.

Samsung Diwali Sale: Smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S9

Last year’s flagship S-series device, Galaxy S9 will be available at a big discount. You will be able to buy it for just Rs 29,999. No cost EMI starts at Rs 3,333 and HDFC Bank credit card users can get up to 10 percent off.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 was another flagship smartphone in the Note-series. It can be bought for Rs 42,999, which is a good Rs 25,000 discount from the launch price. No cost EMIs start at Rs 4,777 and HDFC bank credit card users can get up to 10 percent off on their purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Now that the Galaxy M30s has been launched, the Galaxy M30 is getting a good discount. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available to purchase for 11,999. Up to 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit card and no cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,082 will be available too.

Up to 10 percent off and no cost EMI options will be available on other smartphones such as Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10-series too.

Samsung Diwali Sale: Deals on Smart TVs

The Frame 4K UHD TV

The Samsung 4K UHD TV, The Frame, with QLED technology will be available at Rs 99,999, almost down Rs 34,000 from its launch price. Users will get one-year additional warranty on the panel and 10 percent cash back up to Rs 6,000 on select credit cards.

N4010, N4305 Smart HD TV

The N4010 HD Ready Smart TV will be available for Rs 13,990, whereas the N4305 Smart HD TV will set you back by Rs 15,199. Both come with a 32-inch panel, and the difference is just a couple of extra software features on the premium model. Both Smart TVs support apps like Netflix, ZEE5, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook and more.

N5200 Smart FHD TV

The Full HD TV comes with a 40-inch panel, with 7-in-1 smart features. The screen also supports HDR. Usual smart TV features like screen mirroring, support for Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and other apps is also present.

You can also get deals on other products like television sets, refrigerators, washing machine, microwave, air conditioners and more.

Story Timeline