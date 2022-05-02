comscore Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Best deals on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 and more
News

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is now live: Offers on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and more

Deals

Here are the best deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and more available during the ongoing Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

Untitled design - 2022-05-02T122745.637

Samsung has announced a Fab Grab Fest sale in India that will come to an end on May 8. The sale offers discounts, price cuts, exchange offers and more on Galaxy smartphones, Smart TVs, appliances, and more Samsung products. These offers are available on Samsung.com as well as at Samsung exclusive stores across the country. Also Read - Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Greater Noida

For this sale, Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI to offer “up to 20% cashback” to the users. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

According to the company, “Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and accessories, including the flagship Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22 and the recently launched Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G will be available at up to 50% off, along with additional benefits. Samsung Galaxy Book2 laptop will be available at up to 16% off.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review: Style with power

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Offers and discounts

Products Consumer Offer Highlight models
Mobiles Up to 50% off
Galaxy S22, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy F22
Laptops Up to 16% off Galaxy Book2
Tablets, Accessories & Wearables Up to 50% off Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab A8, Watch4, Buds Pro
TVs Up to 60% off Crystal 4K UHD, Neo QLED TVs
Digital Appliances Up to 57% off WindFree ACs,
Twin Cooling Plus™ Double Door Refrigerators,
Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators,
AI Ecobubble Washing Machines
Bank Cashback Up to 20% cashback with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Across models

Additionally, buyers can also get a free Travel Adaptor on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy F23. On the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G, customers will get mobile covers at Rs 999 and Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 999 on the purchase of Galaxy Flip3. With Galaxy Book2, consumers can buy Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 999.

The first time customers of the Samsung Shop App will get an additional off of up to Rs 4,500 on Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD TVs, WindFree ACs, Twin Cooling Plus Double Door Refrigerators, Curd Maestro Double Door Refrigerators and AI Eco Bubble Washing Machines.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2022 2:13 PM IST

