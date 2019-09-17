comscore Samsung Festive Offers: A look at top deals on QLED TV, home appliances
Samsung Festive Offers: Here is how you can get Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A50 with purchase of QLED TVs

Check out top offers from Samsung during festive offers valid till October 30, 2019. Customers stand to get Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A50 with purchase of QLED TVs.

  Published: September 17, 2019 2:07 PM IST
Samsung has announced festive offers on its QLED TVs, home appliances as part of ‘Add More Love’ campaign. The offer period is valid till October 30, 2019 and customers buying select products will get up to 25 percent instant discount. During the sale period, there is also up to 15 percent additional cashback available with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. In addition, Samsung is also offering zero down payment EMIs for as low as Rs 1,078 per month on its smart TVs.

Samsung Festive Offers: All you need to know

The Korean company has noted that there is one down payment of Rs 11,111 and 24 EMIs of Rs 11,111 for Samsung Family Hub Refrigerators. In other words, customers get waiver of one EMI when they choose to pay in 20 installments for select refrigerators. Other offers include assured gifts such as Galaxy S10 worth Rs 61,900 or Galaxy A50 worth Rs 21,490 with purchase of Samsung QLED TVs. Those purchasing select 4K UHD TVs, customers get complimentary gifts such as Galaxy M30 worth INR 17,990 and Google Home Mini worth INR 4,999.

Samsung is offering 23 liter Microwave Oven for free with the purchase of AddWash Washing Machine models. Those purchasing the Convection Microwave Oven can get a 2-piece Borosil set. “Samsung is also offering free installations on Digital Inverter Air Conditioners, 12-year Warranty on Digital Inverter Motor of select Washing Machines and unique finance offers on select Refrigerators,” the company said in a press statement.

“This festive season, it is an opportunity for us to enhance the festivities through our special offers. We are committed to bring unparalleled technology to our consumers and these offers are a testament to that commitment,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. “To offer world class customer service, we have built a network of over 3,000 service points and 535 service vans,” Pullan added.

It is important to note that offers are available on Samsung QLED TVs and select 4K UHD TVs as well. There is also offer available on home appliances such as Samsung Microwave Ovens and Digital Inverter Air Conditioners. There is also Digital inverter motor Washing Machine and Refrigerators.

  Published Date: September 17, 2019 2:07 PM IST

