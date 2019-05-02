comscore
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 prices in India slashed

The new prices of the Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 are already available on Samsung India Online store, Amazon India, and offline stores.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 6:15 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30

Samsung India seems to have reduced the prices of its recently launched Galaxy A devices including Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30. This price cut comes just months after Samsung India launched the devices in the market. According to the information online, the company has reduced the price for its Samsung Galaxy A10 to Rs 7,990 from the launch price of Rs 8,499 marking a Rs 500 decrease and reduced the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A20 to Rs 11,490, marking a Rs 1,000 difference from the launch price of Rs 12,499.

Talking about the third device in the list, the Samsung Galaxy A30 is not priced at Rs 15,490, Rs 1,500 down from the launch price of Rs 16,990. The new prices of the device are already available on Samsung India Online store, Amazon India, and offline stores. Flipkart has not reduced the prices of the devices but it is likely to update the prices of the devices soon. The reduction in prices was initially spotted by FoneArena and then later officially confirmed by Samsung. Taking a look at the price reduction, it is likely that Samsung took this step to ensure that its devices stay competitive in the mid-range and budget segment.

These price reductions are a likely attempt for Samsung to keep the devices attractive at a time when a number of rivals including Xiaomi and Realme has launched new devices including Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7 in the market to compete with Samsung. In addition, these companies are rumored to launch more devices in the market in the coming days.

The report also noted that there are no discounts on other Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series devices at the time. However, as previously reported, the company is likely to sell its Samsung Galaxy M20 at Rs 9,990 during the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale. This price reduction comes right after Samsung India launched its latest mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy A70 in India.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 6:15 PM IST

