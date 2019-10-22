Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut for limited period

In August this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A10s smartphone in India. The budget smartphone comes with dual rear cameras, a waterdrop style notch, and a big battery. Launched at a starting price of Rs 9,499, the Samsung Galaxy A10s has got a temporary price cut. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A10s price cut

The temporary price cut is only applicable through offline stores until October 31. You will be able to save Rs 500 when you buy the Samsung Galaxy A10s. The base model with 2GB RAM will be available for Rs 8,999, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM will set you back by Rs 9,999. The price cut news was first reported by 91Mobiles.

Specifications and features

Talking about the specifications of the device, the Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ display, and Infinity-V notch. The device is powered by Exynos SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device also comes with expandable storage with up to 512GB internal storage. Moving to the camera department, we will get a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The second camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel depth scanner with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio socket for connectivity. The A10s runs on a 4,000mAh battery with a micro USB port at the bottom while running Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10s Samsung Galaxy A10 Price 9490 7990 Chipset Exynos octa-core Exynos 7884 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 13MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh