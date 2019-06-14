comscore Samsung Galaxy A30, A20 Price cut in India, Specifications | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 get a permanent price cut of up to Rs 1,500

This is not the only price drop that both the Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 have received. As previously reported, the company reduced the price of both the devices by up to Rs 1,500 last month.

  Published: June 14, 2019 9:30 AM IST
Smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has just announced a price reduction. According to the announcement, the company is reducing the price of its Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A30 devices. This permanent price drop for both the devices slashes up to Rs 1,500 depending on the model. This move is likely to ensure that both the devices are competitive in the market after new smartphone launches recently. According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A20 is now selling at Rs 10,490 marking a Rs 1,000 drop. The Samsung Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 13,990 after a drop of about Rs 1,500.

The price drop is already in effect at the offline stores but Samsung Online Store and Amazon India have not updated the prices yet. The information was spotted by 91Mobiles. It is interesting to see that this is not the only price drop that both the devices have received. As previously reported, the company reduced the price of both the devices by up to Rs 1,500 last month. This price reduction comes just months after Samsung launched both the devices in the market.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications

Now that we have talked about the reduction in price, let’s quickly go over the specifications of both the smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution, and the notch. The smartphone runs on Exynos 7884 SoC with an Octa-core CPU with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Samsung has also added a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens here.

We also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio socket, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM. Lastly, the device includes a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

The Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch, FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It sports Exynos 7904 SoC with an Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage with a 6GB RAM variant. In the camera segment, we get a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The device also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It sports similar connectivity options as we saw in the Galaxy A20 with an exception of NFC. The battery specifications are also similar to what we saw in Galaxy A20 with a 4,000mAh unit. Both devices come with the option to expand storage with the help of a microSD card slot and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The last thing to note here is that both devices run on Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 9:30 AM IST

