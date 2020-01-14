comscore Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM variant now reportedly available for Rs 10,999 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM variant now reportedly available for Rs 10,999

Samsung hasn't reduced the price officially as yet. The same is still listed for Rs 11,999 on Samsung's official online e-store.

  Published: January 14, 2020 12:19 PM IST
samsung galaxy a20s

Samsung seems to have reduced the price of Galaxy A20s by Rs 1,000, at least in offline retail market. As per a tweet by Mahesh Telecom, the Samsung Galaxy A20s 32GB variant is now available for Rs 10,999 in retail stores. The South Korean company had launched this device in October last year for Rs 11,999.

Samsung hasn’t reduced the price officially as yet. The same is still listed for Rs 11,999 on Samsung’s official online e-store. The Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in two different variants with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone can be purchased from offline and online retail stores. The 4GB Galaxy A20s can be bought for Rs 13,999. In India, it is available in three colors options of Black, Blue and Green.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications

The Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity V-display design that has a V-shaped notch at the front. It comes with triple rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top left hand corner. The main camera here is a 13-megapixel module which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. The third camera completing the setup is the 5-megapixel depth sensor. The notch houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It runs Android Pie out of the box and offers expandable storage via dedicated microSD card slot. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20s
Price 11999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: January 14, 2020 12:19 PM IST

