Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB RAM model price permanently slashed in India

  • Published: February 14, 2020 5:57 PM IST
After reducing the Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB price last month, now the company has reduced the price of its 4GB RAM variant as well. According to popular retailer Mahesh Telecom’s tweet, the Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is now permanently available for Rs 12,999 in retail stores.

Samsung has also reduced the price of the phone officially on its online e-store as well. Consumers can purchase the Samsung A20s 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model for Rs 12,999 across platforms. The same was originally launched for Rs 13,999 in October last year. In India, it is available in three colors options of Black, Blue and Green. Check the full specifications and features below.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Specifications and features

The Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity V-display design that has a V-shaped notch at the front. It comes with triple rear camera setup stacked vertically at the top left hand corner. The main camera here is a 13-megapixel module which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. The third camera completing the setup is the 5-megapixel depth sensor. The notch houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Under the hood, the Galaxy A20s comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It runs Android Pie out of the box and offers expandable storage via dedicated microSD card slot. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20s
Price 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB/ 4GB RAM + 32GB/ 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: February 14, 2020 5:57 PM IST

