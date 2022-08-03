Samsung has given a price cut to its Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the Galaxy A22 5G include a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Also Read - Samsung's 'Repair Mode' will keep the user data hidden during repair: How it works

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price drop

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 17,999, down from Rs 19,999 and the high end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 19,999, down from Rs 21,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-reservations begin in India: Offers worth Rs 5,000

The new pricing is now live on Samsung’s official website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 high-resolution renders surfaced

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display as it offers 1080 x 2408 pixels that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The storage is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy A22 5G comes with a triple camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging. Galaxy A22 5G comes in Gray, Green and Violet colour options. The handset is 203gm in weight.

For the unversed, it was just last month that the smartphone received an Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update. The update comes with a revamped UI that is now based on the Material You Color Palette feature. The smartphone has also received an improved dark mode, new lockscreen widgets, new widget designs, and thicker sliders for screen brightness and volume.

To get the update, you need to go to the Settings> Software update and click on Download and install.