comscore Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price, availability
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details
News

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details

Deals

This Samsung Galaxy A30s is currently available for Rs 14,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 10:02 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung has again slashed the price of the Galaxy A30s smartphone, and it is now available for Rs 14,999. This price cut comes just about a few months after Samsung launched the Galaxy A30s in September. It is worth noting that the budget device first received the price cut in November last year, and now a second price cut has been introduced. The Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.

This budget handset is currently available for Rs 14,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Interested customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy A30s through Amazon India, Samsung online store, and Croma. The revised Samsung Galaxy A30s price is already reflecting on the mentioned online stores. Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed that buyers can get the device via offline stores too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked images reveal plastic body, square camera bump

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked images reveal plastic body, square camera bump

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on the company’s One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Further, this screen has a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Meanwhile, running the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with a Mali G71 GPU. The 4GB RAM is standard on the Galaxy A30s across both its variants. Both variants will have expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A30s also features a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retains the 3.5mm jack on the phone along with support for FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS+GLONASS. Further, there is a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30s
Price 16999
Chipset Exynos 7904 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED -6.4-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 25MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh
  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
News
Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review
Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Mobile ऐप को मिले रिस्टार्ट और वॉइस सर्च फीचर्स

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को अब 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सोनी ने नए प्लेस्टेशन कंट्रोलर के पेटेंट के लिए आवेदन किया

जल्द ही जीरो बेजल टीवी पेश कर सकती है सैमसंग

गोल डायल वाली शाओमी Mi वॉच कलर 3 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च

News

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
News
Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

News

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing