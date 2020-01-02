Samsung has again slashed the price of the Galaxy A30s smartphone, and it is now available for Rs 14,999. This price cut comes just about a few months after Samsung launched the Galaxy A30s in September. It is worth noting that the budget device first received the price cut in November last year, and now a second price cut has been introduced. The Samsung Galaxy A30s has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.

This budget handset is currently available for Rs 14,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Interested customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy A30s through Amazon India, Samsung online store, and Croma. The revised Samsung Galaxy A30s price is already reflecting on the mentioned online stores. Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed that buyers can get the device via offline stores too.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on the company’s One UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The phone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Further, this screen has a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. Meanwhile, running the phone is an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC along with a Mali G71 GPU. The 4GB RAM is standard on the Galaxy A30s across both its variants. Both variants will have expandable storage via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A30s also features a triple-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is also a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A30s retains the 3.5mm jack on the phone along with support for FM Radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS+GLONASS. Further, there is a USB-C port for fast charging and data transfer.