  Home
News

Samsung Galaxy A31 now available at a discounted price: See new price, features and more

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display and more features

galaxy a31

Samsung has announced a price cut for the Galaxy A31 smartphone in India. The smartphone is a part of the Galaxy A series and comes with features such as 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and more. Read on to know the current price tag of the Samsung smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launching in India soon, hints Samsung India's support page

Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India

The smartphone is now priced at Rs. 17,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, coming down from the original price of Rs. 23,999. This means that buyers will now save Rs. 6,000 on the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung patent reveals dual screen smartphone with hidden selfie camera

The Galaxy A31 will now be available to buy via retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could be an affordable offering

As for the specs, the device comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch in the middle. It is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor). The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI on top.

Additionally, the device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes in three color options, namely, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M01s have also received a price cut. While the Galaxy M01 is now priced at Rs. 7,499 after a price cut of Rs. 500, the Galaxy M01s retails at Rs. 8,999 after a price cut of Rs. 500.

  Published Date: December 29, 2020 9:21 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

20999

Android 10 Samsung One UI
MT6768 Octa-Core Game booster
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60 Series Launched : 48MP कैमरा और 120hz Display और Exynos 1080 के साथ लॉन्च हुई Vivo X60 सीरीज

Amazon Mega Salary Days: नए साल में अमेजन पर सेल, मिलेंगे ढेरों डिस्काउंट-ऑफर

Realme UI 2.0 in India: Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स में आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स

How to get free Windows 10 upgrade : Windows यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फ्री में करें Windows 10 इंस्टॉल

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Best Sellers