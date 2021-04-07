Samsung has put the Galaxy A31 on discount again. The smartphone has received another price cut in India, following the launch of the Galaxy A32 last month. The Galaxy A32 also has an offer that can allow you to get it at a discounted price. Here’s a look at the new offers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Here's the first look at it in Cloud Navy

Samsung Galaxy A31 price cut

The Samsung smartphone has got a price cut of Rs 1,000, which brings its price down to Rs 16,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The earlier Rs 17,999 price tag as a result of a previous discount that brought the phone’s price down from Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. This happened in December. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 Google Play Console listing reveals key specs

The phone with the new price will be soon up for grabs via the company’s site and retail stores. Interested buyers can also get EMI options to avail. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G shows up on Geekbench, launch imminent

As for the specs, the Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core chip. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is rated at 20-megapixel. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and runs Samsung One UI based on Android.

Samsung Galaxy A32 exchange discount offer

The Galaxy A32 exchange discount offer will provide people with a discount of up to Rs 3,000 upon exchanging their old smartphones. They can find the exact value of their old device by heading to the My Galaxy app > tapping on the Samsung Upgrade option > and then selecting the Check Device Exchange Value.

This is in addition to two more offers: a chance to get a Rs 2,000 cashback on the use of HDFC Bank cards and EMI options, and a cashback of Rs 1,500 if the payment is done via ZestMoney.

To recall, the Galaxy A32 comes with the same display as the Galaxy A31 but with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top, and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is priced at Rs 21,999.