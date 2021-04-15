Samsung recently announced the Galaxy A32 as part of its Galaxy A series in India. The company has now announced new offers on the smartphone, which will lead to a discounted price of Rs 18,999, coming down from the original price of Rs 21,999. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

The new offers come in addition to the exchange offer on the device announced previously. Read on to know more about this.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price, offers, availability

Samsung is providing buyers with an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the Galaxy A32. Another cashback of Rs 1,500 can be availed by people on the use of HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions.

All this will total up to a discount of Rs 3,000, which will bring the A32’s price to Rs 18,999. In addition to this, people will get the option to avail of no-cost EMI.

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 offers are now live across retail stores and via the company’s website.

As a reminder, the previous exchange offer provided people with a discount of up to Rs 3,000, a Rs 2,000 cashback on HDFC cards, and Rs 1,500 cashback upon payment made via ZestMoney.

Samsung Galaxy A32 features, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone gets a 20-megapixel front camera.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging, runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.