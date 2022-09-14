Samsung Galaxy A32 receives price cut in India, now available for Rs. 18,500: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A32 receives price cut in India, now available for Rs. 18,500

Samsung last year launched Galaxy A32 in India last with a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 21,999. Now, the Galaxy A32 has finally received a price cut in the Indian market. Currently, the Galaxy A32’s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased for as low as Rs. 18,500 via Amazon. The e-commerce giant is also selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration with a price tag of Rs 18,745. Also Read - Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Screen: It includes a 6.4-inch Infinity U FHD+ Super AMOLED display reaching 800nits. The screen of the phone also offers Eye Comfort Shield that reduces blue light. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Processor: The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 processor. Also Read - Top phones with AMOLED display under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

RAM: It offers 6GB RAM. There’s just one variant.

Storage: There’s one model with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone offers a microSD card support that can expand the storage up to 1TB.

Rear camera: The Samsung smartphone offers four cameras at the back including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while other sensors are 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and lastly, fourth one is a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G includes a 20-megapixel image sensor. The smartphone can also shoot portrait shots with background blurred out.

Colours: There are four colour options including: Awesome violet, awesome black and awesome blue and awesome white.

Samsung recently launched a new entry-level smartphone Galaxy A03 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A04 succeeds the Galaxy A03 from the previous year. It comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notch panel with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with standard 60Hz refresh rate support. The notch holds a 5MP front camera that will help you take selfies and do video calls.

It has a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. It is powered by an octa-core SoC that supports 4G connectivity. And that said, the Galaxy A04 is a 4G smartphone, so no 5G connectivity here. Although the chipset is unknown, it is expected to be the Exynos 850 SoC.