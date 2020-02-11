The Samsung Galaxy A50 has reportedly received a temporary price cut of Rs 4,500 in India. Notably, only the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model has received a massive discount. The Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 16,990, down from Rs 21,490. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model hasn’t received any temporary price cut.

Currently, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy A50 is available for Rs 17,499, and you can get it via Flipkart. This information comes from retail sources of 91mobiles. Some of the key highlights of the device are an AMOLED panel, triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery and more. This device will soon get the latest Android 10 OS, as per recent reports. To recall, the Galaxy A50 was launched back in February 2019.

Specifications and features

The Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50 Price 16990 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

