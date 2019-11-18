comscore Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted online price offer: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A50 lowest discounted price online on Flipkart and Amazon India: Check details

Samsung hasn't dropped the price of Galaxy A50 officially, so it seems like a temporary discount offer from Flipkart and Amazon India. Both e-commerce websites have additional discounts and no cost EMI offer on the Galaxy A50, apart from reduced price of Rs 14,999.

samsung galaxy a50 review gradient back

While Samsung has already launched the refreshed version of Galaxy A50 – the Samsung Galaxy A50s – in India, but there isn’t any significant price drop on the older variant. Samsung is currently retailing the Galaxy A50 at Rs 18,490 for the base 4GB RAM variant. The smartphone is available across offline and online retail channels. That said, you can now purchase it from e-commerce websites at a cheaper price tag of Rs 14,999. The offer is currently valid on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Samsung hasn’t dropped the price of Galaxy A50 officially, so it seems like a temporary discount offer from Flipkart and Amazon India. Both e-commerce websites have additional discounts and no cost EMI offer on the Galaxy A50, apart from reduced price of Rs 14,999. You can check the specifications and features below.

Specifications and features

The Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset. And is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. It is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50
Price 18490
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

