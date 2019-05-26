Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 18,490

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy A50 smartphone, which falls under the Galaxy A series. The device has received a price cut of Rs 1,500 in India. This further means that the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 18,490, while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,490. Interested customers can purchase the handset via Flipkart, Amazon India, or via the company’s official online website.

Additionally, if want to exchange your old smartphone and buy the new Galaxy A50, then you can get up to Rs 16,641 off on Amazon India. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A50 made its debut back in February this year alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10. The device was launched in India for Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The higher 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model was earlier available for Rs 22,990.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9610 octa-core chipset, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can even expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The Galaxy A50, which is a flagship model in the Galaxy A series, also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy 50 smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Samsung has included a 25-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The camera app also offers shooting modes like Ultra-Wide, Slow-Mo, and Hyperlapse.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The handset supports Samsung’s Intelligent Scene Optimiser, which reportedly helps adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness after categorising the subject. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery, which also supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes in three color variants, which includes Blue, White, and Black.