Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s price slashed in India

Deals

Samsung has silently discounted the price of Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in India. Here is a look at the new price and features of the two devices.

  • Published: November 9, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s have received a price cut in India. The Korean giant has silently slashed the price of two of its newest Galaxy A-series smartphones in the country. The Galaxy A50s is getting a price cut of Rs 3,000 while the Galaxy A30s price is being slashed by Rs 1,000. The new prices show that Samsung is not going to go down without a fight in the Indian smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s market share in India declined by 3 percent over the same period last year.

The price cut should be seen as Samsung‘s attempt to improve its prospects in the price sensitive market. The revamped Galaxy A-series has already become an important smartphone series for the company in India. After the price cut, the Galaxy A30s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The Galaxy A50s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 19,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Galaxy A50s is now available for Rs 21,999.

The Galaxy A50s is the premium of the two devices getting price cut in India. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is also support for 15W fast charging and option for black, white or violet color.

The Galaxy A30s also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has triple rear cameras with 25-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A30s is also available in white, black and violet color options.

