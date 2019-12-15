Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A70s are reportedly getting a discount of up to Rs 3,000 in India. These are discounted are said to be temporary in nature and available only via offline stores. This offline discount scheme is valid from December 13 to December 31. As part of this offer, the Galaxy A70s is getting Rs 3,000 instant cashback while the Galaxy A50s is getting up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Discounted Price

According to 91mobiles, this discounted scheme on the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A70s is valid only in the offline market. The Galaxy A50s is now available in India and it starts at Rs 19,999 following the price cut. The discounted price is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is applicable on the black and violet color options, which otherwise costs Rs 20,999. The 6GB RAM variant in black and violet color option is available for Rs 20,999 instead of standard price of Rs 21,999.

The white color option of the Galaxy A50s is getting Rs 2,000 instant discount. This means the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 18,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is discounted to Rs 19,999. The Galaxy A70s, on the other hand, is discounted by Rs 3,000 regardless of color or memory capacity. The 6GB RAM option of the Galaxy A70s, which retails for Rs 28,999, is available for Rs 25,999. The 8GB RAM option, on the other hand, is available for Rs 27,999. It comes in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colors.

The Galaxy A70s features a 6.4-inch and is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy A70s sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and packs a Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. They both feature a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphones offer an under display fingerprint sensor and come with a 4,000mAh or 4,500mAh battery respectively. These devices run One UI based on Android Pie and will get Android 10 at a later stage.