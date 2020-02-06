The Samsung Galaxy A50s has received a price cut in India, and it is now available for Rs 17,499. For the same price, the company is offering the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 in the country, Mahesh Telecom reports. At the moment, it is unknown whether the new Samsung Galaxy A50s prices are for offline stores or online.

Currently, Amazon India and Flipkart are selling the Samsung Galaxy A50s with a price label of Rs 17,999. Previously, the Galaxy A50s was available in India with a starting price of Rs 19,999. The discounted price was for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The key features of the phone are a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and more. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. But, the panel operates at full HD+ resolution. It is built around the company’s Exynos 9610 chipset. This Samsung phone will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Both the variants will be offered with 128GB storage with support for a microSD card slot too.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also supports 15W fast charging tech over Type-C. The Galaxy A50s is equipped with three cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. The setup is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50s Price 19999 Chipset Exynos 9610 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh