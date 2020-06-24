comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced: Price in India, specs
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced: Price in India, specifications and more
Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced: Price in India, specifications and more

The Samsung Galaxy A51 buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: June 24, 2020 5:35 PM IST
Samsung has announced discount offers for the Galaxy A51 phone. This smartphone was launched back in May 2020. The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India is set at Rs 27,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As for the offers, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards. There is also an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 1,500, which is valid on the purchase of the 8GB variant in India.

Consumers can also go for the no-cost EMI option. Apart from these, the 6GB and 8GB RAM options also come under a Samsung Care+ offer running till June 30. Using this,  buyers can purchase an Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage package worth Rs 1,099 for Rs 699. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is available across retail channels. Interested users can get the phone via offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals, and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Specifications, features

The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity-O display notch. Galaxy A51 features FHD+ resolution along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Beyond this, the device runs on Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC. The device comes with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 out of the box. We also get a 4,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support.

The company has also added a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, we also get a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Samsung has also added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Last but not least, it comes in three colors, including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 5:35 PM IST

Best Sellers