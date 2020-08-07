comscore Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers and new prices

The Samsung Galaxy A51 seems to have received a price cut in India and the price now starts from Rs 23,999.  Additionally, the South Korean giant is giving Rs 1,500 cashback to HSBC and SBI credit

  • Published: August 7, 2020 4:39 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy A51 seems to have received a price cut in India and the price now starts from Rs 23,999.  Additionally, the South Korean giant is giving Rs 1,500 cashback to HSBC and SBI credit card users. This means that users will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone at an effective price of Rs 22,499. For the same price, you will be getting 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

If you are interested in buying the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, then you will have to pay Rs 25,999. The brand has slashed the prices by Rs 2,000. The revised prices are already live on the Samsung India website. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 was originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs 23,999. This price was for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Also Read - Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

Samsung Galaxy A51: Specifications, features

The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Infinity-O display notch. Galaxy A51 features FHD+ resolution along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Beyond this, the device runs on Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC. The device comes with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 out of the box. We also get a 4,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

The company has also added a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, we also get a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Samsung has also added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Last but not least, it comes in three colors, including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51
Price 25250
Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display AMOLED-6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh
