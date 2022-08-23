Earlier this year in March, Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 5G in the Indian market with mid-range specs. The smartphone has an Exynos chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and a big 5,000mAh battery. Back in March, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999 but it was being sold for Rs 34,499 in recent times. Now, the phone has got price cut in India, making it much more affordable. Also Read - Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price cut in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G now starts at Rs 31,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It can be purchased in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for Rs 32,999.

The smartphone can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Samsung's official website, and other authorized retail websites. It is available in four color options — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach, and Awesome Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It has a quad-camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens having an F/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC that’s based on 5nm fabrication. It is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has a stereo speaker setup but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top of it. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 aa/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS support.