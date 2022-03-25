comscore Samsung Galaxy A53 5G goes on sale in India: Check out price, offers, deals, specs, features
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G goes on sale in India: Here's how to avail
News

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G goes on sale in India: Here's how to avail

Deals

Equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, you will get a 5000mAh battery in this phone. This battery supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, options like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C port have been given in the phone.

Samsung-Galaxy-A53-5G

Samsung has finally launched Galaxy A53 5G in India. The new mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphone, which debuted globally with the Galaxy A73 5G a few days ago, has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 34,990. The Indian variant is similar to the global version. Also Read - Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

Price

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes in two variants. The phone’s 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Rs 35,999. This device is available in Black, White, Light Blue, and Peach color options. Also Read - Google seeks FDA approval for bringing passive heart rhythm tracking to Fitbit trackers

Sale, Offer

The pre-orders of the phone will run from March 21 to March 31. This device will be available for purchase from March 25. Customers can buy this phone from retail stores as well as Samsung.com and online stores. Customers who pre-book the phone will get Rs 3,000 cashback or Rs 2,000 Samsung Finance + cashback offer on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. Also Read - BGMI tips and tricks: How to get new Lamborghini skins

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Camera

Specifications

the company is offering a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz in the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. As a processor, you will get to see the octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset in this phone.

For photography, the company is offering a quad-camera setup with LED flash in this phone. It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Performance

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Performance

Equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, you will get a 5000mAh battery in this phone. This battery supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, options like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C port have been given in the phone.

This device works on One UI 4.1 skin based on Android 12. The phone has an IP67 rating and comes with Samsung Knox Security.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 4:19 PM IST

