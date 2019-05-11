comscore
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed again; now starts at Rs 15,990

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have seen massive price cuts this time around. The Galaxy A9 (2018) has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and another 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. While the Galaxy A7 (2018) 4GB RAM variant and a 6GB RAM variant.

  • Published: May 11, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has officially slashed prices of its two Galaxy A-series smartphones again, the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018). The triple-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 was first launched in September at starting price of Rs 23,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM model was offered at Rs 28,990. Now according to Samsung India online store, the prices have been revised to Rs 15,990 and Rs 19,990, which is Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 price drop from the launch price.

For the latest Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with world’s first quad-camera setup, Samsung’s online store has listed new prices as well. The Galaxy A9 (2018) 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will now be available at Rs 25,990 instead of Rs 36,990, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will cost Rs 28,990 instead of launch price of Rs 39,990. The price cut was first spotted and reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is offered in Lemonade Blue, Caviar Black and Bubblegum Pink color options. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A7 is available in gradient Black, Blue and Gold color variants.

Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Also Read

Realme X appears on Geekbench with 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications

The Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending upon the market. There is 128GB storage on board, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor placed at the back, as well as support for Face Unlock. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,800mAh battery. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Samsung Experience UI on top. There is also built-in support for Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED Infinity display. It also comes with an unspecified chipset which features clock speeds of 2.2GHz. The smartphone is offered in RAM and internal storage combinations of 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. The key highlight is the triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor running alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It comes loaded with a 3,300mAh battery, and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

