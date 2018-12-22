Samsung reportedly slashes price of Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J2 Core in India

Samsung has reportedly introduced a price cut on its budget and mid-range smartphone lineup in India. The Korean giant is believed to have dropped the price of Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J2 Core smartphones in the country. The price drop could be owed to increased market pressure and to win customers during the Christmas and New Year shopping season.

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy A7 (2018), the first triple rear camera smartphone from Samsung, has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 for the top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will now be available for Rs 25,990 as opposed to Rs 28,990. The base of the Galaxy A7 (2018), which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, will retail for Rs 21,990 as opposed to its launch price of Rs 23,990. The smartphone was available for discounted price during Samsung’s Best Days sale recently.

Apart from discounts on Galaxy A7 (2018), Samsung has also reduced the price of some popular J-series smartphones. The report says the Galaxy J8, which was the first smartphone in Galaxy J-series to get InfinityDisplay design, is now available for Rs 15,990. The smartphone was launched at Rs 18,990 and had been available for under Rs 16,000 during sale period before.

The Galaxy J6+ will now be available for Rs 14,990, a discount of Rs 1,000 from its launch price of Rs 15,990. The Galaxy J6, which is being offered in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, can be purchased for Rs 11,490 and Rs 12,990 respectively. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990. Other discounts include Rs 1,000 price cut on the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J2 Core smartphones. The Galaxy J4+ will now retail for Rs 9,990 while the Galaxy J2 Core will be available for Rs 5,990.

The new prices are said to effective immediately across all offline retail channels in the country. However, Samsung’s own online store lists these devices at their official prices but other online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall are offering discounted price on these devices. Samsung seems to be answering to discounts offered by the likes of Xiaomi and other Chinese retailers to stay competitive.