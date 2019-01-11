comscore
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 18,990

Samsung has slashed prices up to Rs 6,000. The phones are up for sale on new prices already.

  Published: January 11, 2019 1:33 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung has officially slashed prices of two Galaxy A -series smartphones, the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018). The triple-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 was first launched in September at starting price of Rs 23,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM model was offered at Rs 28,990. Now according to Samsung India online store, the prices have been revised to Rs 18,990 and Rs 22,990, which is Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 price drop from original cost.

For the latest Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with world’s first quad-camera setup, Samsung’s online store has listed new prices as well. The Galaxy A9 (2018) 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will now be available at Rs 33,990 instead of Rs 36,990, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will cost Rs 36,990 instead of launch price of Rs 39,990. The price cut was first spotted and reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review: Solid for its design, cameras not so much

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review: Solid for its design, cameras not so much

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) is offered in Lemonade Blue, Caviar Black and Bubblegum Pink color options. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A7 is available in gradient Black, Blue and Gold color variants.

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is its triple-camera system at the back. The setup comes with a primary 24-megapixel camera sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a third 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A9 boasts of a quad-camera setup at the back, which is first of its kind for a smartphone. This setup includes a 24-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor of f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

23990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7885 octa-core
24MP+8MP+5MP
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

36990

Android 8.0 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Quad cameras - 24MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 8MP (wide angle) + 5MP (depth)
  Published Date: January 11, 2019 1:33 PM IST

