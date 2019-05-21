Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 get up to Rs 8,000 discount in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has reportedly slashed the prices of the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018), but this is a limited period offer. The company is offering up to Rs 8,000 discount on these handsets. Customers can buy one of these Samsung smartphones via offline stores. The offer will remain valid until May 30 via major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A9, which offers a quad rear camera setup, is available for Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM variant, down from Rs 33,990. There is also a 6GB RAM option, which can be purchased for Rs 22,990. The Galaxy A7 (2018), on the other hand, is available for as low as Rs 14,990. For the price, you will get 4GB RAM variant. The higher 6GB RAM variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990. Both the variants have received Rs 3,000 price cut, 91mobiles reports.

Galaxy A9 specifications, features

The Galaxy A9 (2018) comes equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is aided by 6GB/8GB of RAM depending upon the market. There is 128GB storage on board, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card. For security purpose, there is a fingerprint sensor placed at the back, as well as support for Face Unlock.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is powered by a 3,800mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device includes a USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the handset ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Samsung Experience UI on top. There is also built-in support for Samsung Pay.

Galaxy A7 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with FHD+ (1080 x 2220) resolution. It also comes with an unspecified chipset which features clock speeds of 2.2GHz. The smartphone is offered in three configurations, which includes 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. The key highlight of the smartphone is its triple-camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor running alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery. The device runs on the old Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.