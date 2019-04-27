comscore
Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers: Rs 2,000 cashback, Samsung U Flex headset for Rs 999, and more

The latest Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the country. Customers buying from Flipkart can get Rs 2,000 cashback using the ICICI Bank credit card.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Samsung recently launched its Galaxy A70 smartphone in India. Those interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy A70, Flipkart is offering a good deal on it. Currently, it is available for pre-order, which will end on April 30. The customers who pre-book the smartphone will get Samsung’s U Flex Bluetooth device for just Rs 999. It is originally priced at Rs 3,799. The latest Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the country.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from May 1. You can buy the handset in three color variants, which includes White, Blue and Black. Additionally, one can also purchase the Galaxy A70 via Samsung e-shop in addition to all retail stores and Samsung Opera House. Customers buying from Flipkart can get Rs 2,000 cashback using the ICICI Bank credit card. You can also exchange your old smartphone, and get up to Rs 17,700 off.

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions: Big battery, 25W fast charging, triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions: Big battery, 25W fast charging, triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and Features

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A70 smartphone is equipped with a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the South Korean giant has also launched an 8GB RAM variant globally.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

As far the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A70 offers triple camera at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The camera also offers support for 1080p video recording. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with the latest Android Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 11:14 AM IST

