Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000

After launching the Galaxy A80 smartphone in Bangkok, Samsung brought it to the Indian shores. It is the company’s first smartphone with rotating triple camera setup which ditches the notch to offer a full screen display. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 47,990, and it has now got a price cut. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A80 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price cut detailed

Samsung has given the Galaxy A80 a price cut of Rs 8,000. It will now be available for Rs 39,990, effective today (October 22). The news of price cut comes from Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera setup which slides out and rotates upfront to convert into a selfie camera. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle (123-degrees) f/2.4 lens. The third is a 3D depth ToF camera.

Samsung has opted for the slide-out rotating camera setup to achieve full-screen display. It is 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The rotating camera also means there is no notch or hole-punch. Samsung is using screen vibrating technology to produce audio instead of earpiece grill. You also get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Inside Galaxy A80, Samsung has included the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the device does not support external microSD card expansion. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs latest Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI skin on top. In terms of battery, the handset uses 3,700mAh unit with support for 25W PD fast charging. The Galaxy A80 also supports Samsung Pay.

