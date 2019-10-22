comscore Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990
News

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Deals

The Galaxy A80 with full-screen design and a triple rotating camera setup has now got a price cut of Rs 8,000.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 6:59 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a80-bgr-7

After launching the Galaxy A80 smartphone in Bangkok, Samsung brought it to the Indian shores. It is the company’s first smartphone with rotating triple camera setup which ditches the notch to offer a full screen display. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 47,990, and it has now got a price cut. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A80 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy A80 price cut detailed

Samsung has given the Galaxy A80 a price cut of Rs 8,000. It will now be available for Rs 39,990, effective today (October 22). The news of price cut comes from Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera setup which slides out and rotates upfront to convert into a selfie camera. The setup includes a primary 48-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle (123-degrees) f/2.4 lens. The third is a 3D depth ToF camera.

Samsung has opted for the slide-out rotating camera setup to achieve full-screen display. It is 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 20:9 aspect ratio screen. The rotating camera also means there is no notch or hole-punch. Samsung is using screen vibrating technology to produce audio instead of earpiece grill. You also get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Inside Galaxy A80, Samsung has included the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the device does not support external microSD card expansion. On the software front, the Galaxy A80 runs latest Android 9 Pie OS-based One UI skin on top. In terms of battery, the handset uses 3,700mAh unit with support for 25W PD fast charging. The Galaxy A80 also supports Samsung Pay.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 22, 2019 6:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80

47990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000
Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

News

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut for limited period

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut for limited period

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Update 5.1 with Season 5 going live on main server tomorrow

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut for limited period

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut for limited period
Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales

Deals

Top 10 smartphone deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart sales
Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 running Android 10 spotted online
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8T स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर क्वॉड-कैमरा डिजाइन के साथ ऑनलाइन दिखाई दिया

Samsung Galaxy A10s ऑफलाइन खरीदने पर मिलेगा 500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Facebook जल्द लॉन्च करेगा News Tab

Call of Duty: Mobile में नई Halloween अपडेट हुई लाइव, जोड़े गए ये फीचर्स

Oppo A5 2020 की कीमतें 500 रुपये हुई कम, अब 11,990 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details
News
Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details
Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

News

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee
Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

News

Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more
Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi

News

Uber for Public Transport launched in Delhi