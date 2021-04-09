Samsung Galaxy F02s was launched in India alongside the Galaxy F12 last week. The cheaper model of the two, Galaxy F02s, will go on sale for the first time today. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com, Samsung’s online store and select offline stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets NFC certification, tipped to launch sooner than expected

Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India

As per the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F02s starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end model of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at a price of Rs 9,999.

The phone comes in three colour options: Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the hardware front, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s an option for expandable storage up to 1TB. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support.

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F02s comes with three image sensors including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel for selfies.

On the software front, the Galaxy F02s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5. The phone includes several connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.