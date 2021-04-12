Samsung Galaxy F12 first sale goes live today on Flipkart: Check offers, price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F12, the company’s latest budget smartphone’s first sale goes live today in India. The smartphone is available for purchase via e-retail platform Flipkart, and the Samsung India website. The rebadged version of the Galaxy M12 was launched alongside Galaxy F02s last week. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 15,000 (April 2021): Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy F12, the new Galaxy F-series was launched for a price of Rs Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model, Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model. The phone is available in three colour options- Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue. As for offers, those who purchase the handset via Flipkart can grab an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Prospective buyers can also get an additional Rs 1,000 off on select debit, credit cards. The offer list also includes an exchange of up to Rs 11,200. No cost EMI for the phone starts at Rs 2,000 a month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F02s will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart today: Check details

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications, features

The all-new Galaxy F12 features a plastic-encased texture back panel. The volume keys and power button on the right edge of the frame while the hybrid dual-SIM tray sits on the left side. At the bottom, it has a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C port for charging. Upfront, it features a tear-drop notch-style Infinity-V display. The display measures 6.5-inch and has an HD+ resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Galaxy F12 equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 mobile platform for handling games, and day-to-day operations. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Price in India, specs comparison

For photography, the phone carries a 48-megapixel quad-camera system embedded on a square-shaped camera module. The camera configuration includes- a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core OS. It packs a huge 6,000mAh battery and supports the standard 15W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung also introduced Galaxy F02s alongside the Galaxy F12. Launched for a starting price of Rs 8,999, the phone went up on sale on April 9. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor, up to 4GB RAM, 13-megapixel triple camera system, and 5,000mAh battery.