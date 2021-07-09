Samsung Galaxy F12 gets discounted by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart: Get it under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched in India earlier this year at a price starting at Rs 10,999. The phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. This budget Samsung phone is now available with Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart. This deal is for a limited period and only a specific set of consumers can grab it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G could be heading to India soon, a rebrand or new version?

Flipkart, one of the biggest e-commerce giants of India, is offering a massive discount on the already affordable Samsung Galaxy F12. Both the models – 64GB and 128GB – are available with Rs 1,000 discount but the offer is available only for ICICI debit card users. That is right.

Samsung Galaxy F12 deal on Flipkart

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone from the e-commerce platform. After applying the discount, the Samsung Galaxy F22 64GB storage model can be grabbed at Rs 9,999 while the top-end 128GB model can be picked at a lower price of Rs 10,999. This is a fantastic deal.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is one of the best phones to get right now if you are looking for a device to buy under Rs 10,000. As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung phone will come packed with a 6.50-inch display with screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card.

One of the key highlights of the Samsung phone is the 6000mAh battery paired with fast charging support. In terms of cameras, the phone comes packed with 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup including a 5-megapixel camera + and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy F12 offers a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colour options.