Samsung Galaxy F22 first sale today at 12 PM: Price in India, features, offers

The Galaxy F22 budget phone was launched starting at Rs 12,499, it features a 90Hz display, 48MP quad camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 first sale to go live today. The latest Galaxy F-series budget phone was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 12,499. The Galaxy F22 will be available today at 12 noon. Here are all the details on where to buy, price in India, and the specifications of the new Samsung phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Samsung Galaxy F22 first sale: Where to buy?

Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to go on sale today at 12 PM. Interested buyers can purchase the handset from e-retail platform Flipkart and via Samsung India official online store, samsung.com Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone available with discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F22: price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB storage model. The 6GB/128GB storage variant comes at a cost of Rs 14,999. The budget Galaxy F-series smartphone is available in two colour options- Denim Black and Denim Blue. As for the offers, Samsung Galaxy F22 bundles a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions as a part of the Flipkart introductory offer. There are EMI and exchange offers available as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 gets discounted by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart: Get it under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a textured plastic body with a square-shaped camera module to house the rear cameras. Upfront, the phone features a dew-style display notch. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. As for the core specs, the Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display (720×1,600 pixel resolution) with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the helm sits an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM.

In terms of photography, it carries a quad-camera layout with the following configuration- a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dewdrop notch accommodates a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. As for software, the phone runs One UI 3.1 Core-based Android 11 OS.

Galaxy F22 is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery and comes with up to 25W fast charge support. The phone bundles a standard 15W charger. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers an expandable storage support of up to 1TB.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2021 8:55 AM IST

