Samsung has given a price drop of Rs 2,000 to its Galaxy F22 in India. The smartphone debuted in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The highlights of the handset includes 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 90 Hz AMOLED display and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F22 new pricing

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 10,499, down by Rs 2,000. And the high-end 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 12,499, down from Rs 14,499. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

The smartphone comes in Demin Black and Denim Blue colour variants. Also Read - Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

The new pricing is not live on Samsung’s official India website.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 features a textured plastic body with a square-shaped camera module to house the rear cameras. Upfront, the phone features a dew-style display notch. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

As for the core specs, the Galaxy F22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. At the helm sits an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM.

In terms of photography, it carries a quad-camera layout with the following configuration- a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The dewdrop notch accommodates a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. As for software, the phone runs One UI 3.1 Core-based Android 11 OS.

Galaxy F22 is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery and comes with up to 25W fast charge support. However, the smartphone only bundles a standard 15W charger. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers an expandable storage support of up to 1TB.