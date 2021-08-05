Samsung Galaxy F62 gets cheaper by Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price here

Samsung Galaxy F62 gets cheaper in India. This is for the very first time since the launch earlier this year that the smartphone received a price cut in the country. The Samsung smartphone was launched beginning this year with a price starting at Rs 23,999. The price of the phone has dropped by Rs 6,000. Also Read - These four popular Samsung phones get cheaper in India but for limited period

Samsung Galaxy F62 new price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 now starts at a much lower price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. The Galaxy F62 8GB RAM model is available at a price of Rs 19,999. The new prices are reflected on Samsung's online store as well as on Flipkart.com. This shows that for both models, Samsung has dropped the price by Rs 6,000. To recollect, the Samsung smartphone was launched at Rs 23,999 and 25,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants.

Additionally, consumers can get up to Rs 2,500 cashback on shopping with the Samsung India site or Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart. The deal is available on all three colour options including Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey.

Samsung Galaxy F62 was already one of the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 and now with the price drop the deal becomes even more mouth-watering. Some of the key highlights of the Galaxy F62 include: a hole-punch display, quad rear camera setup, massive 7,000mAh battery, fast charging support, up to 8GB of RAM, One UI 3.1, among others.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes packed with 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, Super AMOLED Plus display, 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC paired with up t 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is an expandable storage support as well via microSD card by up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the phone comes packed with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera sensor for clicking selfies and recording videos.

One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F62 is its battery capacity. It is backed by a 7000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support.