Samsung Galaxy F62 on discount for the first time: Price, features, specs

Samsung Galaxy F62, which recently made its entry in India, is available at a discount for the first time, both via offline and online stores in the country. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on both RAM/Storage variants it has. Also Read - Samsung Summer Fest 2021: Best deals on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE, and more

The information comes from a report by 91Mobiles, which suggests that the discount is primarily available via retail stores. Here’s a look at the new offer. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 30,000 (April 2021): Mi 10i, Realme X7 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy F62 discount in India

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 23,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The launch prices were Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

While the discount is mainly applicable on the phone’s offline purchase, it is also available online as part of the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale, which is now live and will go on until April 15. We don’t know for how long the Galaxy F62 will be up for discounts via retail stores.

Speaking about discounts, Samsung India is also providing the phone at Rs 20,499. This is possible due to a Rs 2,500 cashback on ICICI Bank cards or through exchange benefits worth Rs 2,500.

Samsung Galaxy F62 features, specs

As for the specs, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a mid-ranger and comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED+ display, which gets a punch-hole. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset and as told previously, gets two RAM/Storage variants.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is rated at 32-megapixel.

The main highlight of the device is the massive 7,000mAh battery, much like the Galaxy M51. The battery supports 25W fast charging. The phone runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Pay support.

With a gradient design, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in Blue, Green, and Grey colour options.