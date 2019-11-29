comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly discounted by Rs 7,000 in offline retail
Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly discounted by Rs 7,000 in offline retail stores

Apparently, offline retail outlets are apparently selling the Galaxy Fold with a discount of Rs 7,000. The high-end smartphone was launched last month in India at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh).

  Published: November 29, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Samsung’s premium luxury Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone is reportedly being offered on discounted price in offline retail across India. As per 91mobiles report, offline retail outlets are apparently selling the Galaxy Fold with a discount of Rs 7,000. The high-end smartphone was launched last month in India at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh), but after Rs 7,000 discount, it is reportedly being offered at Rs 1,57,999 (Rs 1.58 lakh).

Samsung had to closed the pre-booking of the Galaxy Fold smartphone in India initially after an overwhelming response. The South Korean company claimed that all the units were sold out in just 30 minutes of pre-booking on two occasions.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Bundled offers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold at Rs 1,64,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh) comes in only one variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage in India. The premium foldable smartphone is available with Galaxy Fold Premier Service, which includes one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection along with one-time free screen replacement. Samsung is also providing free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones in the retail box.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC (just like Galaxy Note 10+) from Samsung paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Galaxy Fold comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Unboxing

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

  Published Date: November 29, 2019 11:06 AM IST

