Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 8,490: Report

The price cut is not immediately visible on all the e-commerce retail stores for both the devices but it is likely to reflect in coming days.

  Published: January 5, 2019 4:34 PM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

It looks like Samsung may just have reduced the price of two of its smartphones from its budget Galaxy J lineup. According to the latest information on the internet, the two devices to receive the price cut include the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and the Galaxy J4 Plus. The new price of the Galaxy J6 Plus with model number J610 is Rs 12,990 and the new price of the Galaxy J4 Plus is Rs 8,490. To give you a clear idea about the difference in the new and the older prices, it looks like the company reduced the price of J6 Plus by Rs 1,500 and the price of J4 Plus by Rs 500.

Before this announcement, the Galaxy J6 Plus was selling for Rs 14,990 and the J4 Plus was on sale for Rs 9,990. It is likely that the company slashed the prices to give these devices an edge in the offline market against the likes of Xiaomi, Asus, Realme, and Motorola. It is also likely that which this price-cut the company is preparing for the launch of its upcoming series, the Samsung Galaxy M. The information about the reduction in price was revealed in a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The price cut is not immediately visible on all the e-commerce retail stores for both the devices but it is likely to reflect in coming days.

As previously reported, the company is expected to launch the lineup in India and select other countries by the end of this month. The company is expected to launch three devices as part of the lineup. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, and the M30. The company is expected to aim these devices at the budget and mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta program could kick off next week

According to previous reports, the company is likely to launch the Galaxy M series with an Infinity-V display along with a number of other new features and also a new design. This move is to provide the device lineup an extra edge over the competition. This also comes right around the time when the company is rolling out the stable version of its Android Pie update to its flagship lineup.

