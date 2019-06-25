Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India, now selling for Rs 9,490

The Samsung Galaxy J6 has received a price cut in India. The device is currently available for Rs 9,490. You can purchase the Galaxy J6 smartphone via Flipkart. Comparatively, Amazon India is selling the same phone with a price label of Rs 11,290. The mentioned prices are for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. There is also a 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, which is strangely priced at Rs 10,490.

Furthermore, you can also exchange your old device with the one and get up to Rs 9,000 off on Flipkart. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in India back in May last year. The device was originally available with a price tag of Rs 13,990, which is for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration was launched at Rs 16,490. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy J6 first received a price cut in October 2018 and then in January this year.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’ panel. It has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The budget device is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 SoC. It is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. You can even expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.



As far the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J6 offers a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front along with an f/1.9 aperture. Moreover, both front and back camera sensors are assisted by a single LED flash. The smartphone is kept alive by a small 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy J6 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Additionally, there is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone for security purpose. The device ships with Samsung Experience based on Android Pie OS. In addition, the handset was originally launched with Android 8 Oreo. The South Korean giant released the latest Android Pie update earlier this year.

